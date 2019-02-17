MILLS Kenneth Edward, died peacefully at Sayre Christian Village on February 8, 2019 surrounded by family. The son of the late Kenneth Lee & Julia Ewing Mills, Ken was born in Highland Park, Michigan on February 21, 1938. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Ken attended Junction City & was a graduate of Lafayette High School. He later received his degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky. His nickname was 'Mr. Quick', the same as the car he drove in his drag racing days. Ken was awarded class winner at the 1970 NHRA National Championship Drag Races at Indianapolis & the 1972 NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California. He also set a national quarter-mile acceleration record in Super Stock class at an NHRA Record Run Event in 1972. He loved trains, bicycles, and UK basketball. He is survived by daughter, Terri (Dave) Miller & sons, Kreg (Jean-Pierre) Mills, Steve (Denise) Mills, & Brad Mills; brother in-law, Gerald (Lavenia) Elkins; grandchildren, Alishia Pugh, Colby Blair, & Alex Mills; great grandchildren, Kendall & Woods Pugh; sister, Marilyn Burnside & brother, Mike (Jeanne) Mills; & his former wife, Loy (Gary) Geyer. A celebration of life will be held 3:00 pm, Thursday, Feb 21 at Milward Man O'War located at 1509 Trent Boulevard milwardfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the or Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Dr, Lexington or sayrechristianvillage.org. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary