|
|
Kenneth R. Barnett, 69, husband of Martha Tipton Barnett, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Estill County, Kentucky, on October 18, 1950, to the late Eugene and Mary Louise Walling Barnett. He was a retired school bus driver and the Bluegrass Army Depot. Mr. Barnett was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard, serving proudly for more than 24 years. In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by one daughter, Whitney Denise (Andrew) Price; granddaughter, Emma LeeAnn Price; one half-brother, Bob (Margaret) Walling; four siblings, Sherman Barnett, Betty Murphy, Rhoda Anderson and Joyce (Ray) Walling; several extended family members and friends. Services will be at 11:00AM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Scobee Funeral Home by Bro. Lonnie Storms. Burial will be in Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00-8:00PM at Scobee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lady Veterans Connect, 11400 Irvine Road, Winchester, KY 40391.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 4, 2020