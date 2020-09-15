80, husband of the late Olsa J. Garrett, passed away September 13, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, KY to the late Tom and Ursula Garrett. Survivors are three daughters, Kimberley (Darrell) Martin, Marilyn (Rodney) Brown and Lisa (Christopher) Horne; two granddaughters, Tabitha Horne, Heather Himes; two grandsons, Karter and Kasen Himes; one sister; and three brothers. He is preceded in death by his wife, granddaughter, Crystal Martin and two brothers. Pallbearers include: Darrell Martin, Christopher Horne, Rodney Baer, Patrick Johnson, Mike Young and Randy Kirkland. Services will be at 10 Am on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Main Street with Rev. David Shirey officiating. Burial following service at St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 5-7pm.