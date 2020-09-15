1/1
Kenneth Ray Garrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
80, husband of the late Olsa J. Garrett, passed away September 13, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, KY to the late Tom and Ursula Garrett. Survivors are three daughters, Kimberley (Darrell) Martin, Marilyn (Rodney) Brown and Lisa (Christopher) Horne; two granddaughters, Tabitha Horne, Heather Himes; two grandsons, Karter and Kasen Himes; one sister; and three brothers. He is preceded in death by his wife, granddaughter, Crystal Martin and two brothers. Pallbearers include: Darrell Martin, Christopher Horne, Rodney Baer, Patrick Johnson, Mike Young and Randy Kirkland. Services will be at 10 Am on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Main Street with Rev. David Shirey officiating. Burial following service at St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 5-7pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved