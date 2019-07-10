|
Kenneth Russell “Corky” Harp was born Oct 1, 1938 to Chester and Cordelia Fryman Harp and passed away July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Penny Kemp Harp, his daughter Jennifer (Jeff) Lackey, son Steve (Michele) Harp, grandchildren, Amy (Jeremy) Latimer, Michael (Samantha) Harp, Stephanie Harp (fiancée Andrew), Holly Smith, Brad Harp, great-grandchildren, Penelope, Adaline, and Micah. Also survived by his sister Joan (Kenneth) Hobday and brother Gene (Ann) Harp. Services at Milward-Southland: Visitation Friday 6-8pm, Funeral Saturday at 11am. Burial at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 10, 2019