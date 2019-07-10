Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Harp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Russell "Corky" Harp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Russell "Corky" Harp Obituary
Kenneth Russell “Corky” Harp was born Oct 1, 1938 to Chester and Cordelia Fryman Harp and passed away July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Penny Kemp Harp, his daughter Jennifer (Jeff) Lackey, son Steve (Michele) Harp, grandchildren, Amy (Jeremy) Latimer, Michael (Samantha) Harp, Stephanie Harp (fiancée Andrew), Holly Smith, Brad Harp, great-grandchildren, Penelope, Adaline, and Micah. Also survived by his sister Joan (Kenneth) Hobday and brother Gene (Ann) Harp. Services at Milward-Southland: Visitation Friday 6-8pm, Funeral Saturday at 11am. Burial at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now