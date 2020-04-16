|
Kenneth Dennis Teuschler Sr. 79, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Taylor Manor in Versailles. He was born on July 23, 1940 in St Bernard, Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Elmer and Pearl Teuschler. Ken was the youngest of seven siblings and was preceded in death by sisters Kathleen (Tim) Dinkelacker and Alice (Ed) Wetterau, and brothers Elmer Teuschler, Jack (Betty) Teuschler, Jim (Ann) Teuschler, Tom (Myra) Teuschler. He is survived by his children, Katharine Teuschler, Kara (Brad) Oberlander, Kenneth (Erica) Teuschler Jr. and by his grandchildren, Dean Guenther, Max Guenther, Erin Oberlander, Emma Oberlander, Ella Oberlander, Tyler Teuschler, Andrew Teuschler and William Teuschler. Ken graduated from Colerain High School in 1958. He joined the U.S. Army and served in the Corp of Engineers. After an honorable discharge in 1964, he found his career with Pipefitters Union Local 392 and became a master Pipe Fitter. Ken celebrated Fifty-Five-Year membership in April 2019. Ken and his family enjoyed a beautiful farm located along the Whitewater River in Brookville, Indiana. He retired at age 55 and filled his days with projects from raising animals to tending to his orchard. His many hobby collections ranged from army trucks, cider presses, firearms, and commemorative coins. He was known as Pop to his eight grandchildren and enjoyed showing them adventures around the farm. Anyone that met Ken always was greeted with a smile and kind words. Even with Alzheimer's he never lost his amazing smile and light in his eyes to show he cared. The family will plan a celebration of life later this year and ask donations to be sent to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Donations can be made via www.alzfdn.org. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Ken's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2020