Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Whittaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wade Whittaker

Send Flowers
Kenneth Wade Whittaker Obituary
53, of Versailles, passed away on Thurs, Dec. 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 20, 1966 in Louisville, KY, the son of Ronald H. “Whit” and Betty Sue Semones Whittaker. A Remembrance Gathering celebrating Kenneth will be 4-6pm Sat, Jan 18 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. At 5 pm Ryan Straw will say a few words honoring Kenneth’s life. Memorial contributions are suggested to Versailles Presbyterian Church. www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -