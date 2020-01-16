|
53, of Versailles, passed away on Thurs, Dec. 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 20, 1966 in Louisville, KY, the son of Ronald H. “Whit” and Betty Sue Semones Whittaker. A Remembrance Gathering celebrating Kenneth will be 4-6pm Sat, Jan 18 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. At 5 pm Ryan Straw will say a few words honoring Kenneth’s life. Memorial contributions are suggested to Versailles Presbyterian Church. www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 16, 2020