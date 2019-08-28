|
Kenneth Duane Wellman, 75, of South Point, OH went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019. Ken was born September 14, 1943 to the late Kenneth D. and Florine Wellman. Ken was a proud veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired salesman and a member of Tabors Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Ken loved sports, but was a big Marshall Fan. He loved to watch them, no matter what sport or just the Green/White games. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Joan Wellman; his son and daughter in law Shawn and Rachel Wellman; grandsons Austin Wellman and Justin Wellman; sister and brother in law Rhonna and Gabe Blatt; and brother Fred Wellman. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dorris Webb officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Wellman Cemetery in Fort Gay, WV. Friends may visit the family on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Wellman and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 28, 2019