Kenny Brown
1960 - 2020
Kenny Lee Brown, was born May 6, 1960, in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late John B. Brown and Mary Lou Brown. He departed this life on August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John B. Brown and Mary Lou Brown, and a sister, Bonita Bell. Kenny was employed at Thoroughbreds Restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky. Kenny was well known for his infectious personality and exquisite cooking abilities. He leaves to mourn his passing; wife, Linda Brown; daughter, Jessica Hooten; son, Kenny Hooten; step-children, Jewell Brown, Casey Spencer and Jerrica Spencer; sister, Carolyn Brown; brothers, John Brown, Terry Brown, Roosevelt Bell. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 2pm with visitation beginning at 12pm at Milward-Southland Drive. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
AUG
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
