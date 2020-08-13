Kenny Lee Brown, was born May 6, 1960, in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late John B. Brown and Mary Lou Brown. He departed this life on August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John B. Brown and Mary Lou Brown, and a sister, Bonita Bell. Kenny was employed at Thoroughbreds Restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky. Kenny was well known for his infectious personality and exquisite cooking abilities. He leaves to mourn his passing; wife, Linda Brown; daughter, Jessica Hooten; son, Kenny Hooten; step-children, Jewell Brown, Casey Spencer and Jerrica Spencer; sister, Carolyn Brown; brothers, John Brown, Terry Brown, Roosevelt Bell. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 2pm with visitation beginning at 12pm at Milward-Southland Drive. www.milwardfuneral.com