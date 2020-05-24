RAY Kenny, husband of Linda Nuxol and father of Andrew (Courtney) and Maggie passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home from complications of frontotemporal dementia at the age of 68. Born in Louisville, KY, Kenny was the only child of Leonard "Babe" and Ann Ray. He is a graduate of Bryan Station High School where he was a member of the football and tennis teams. Kenny attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky. He was an insurance agent in Lexington for 30 years and an avid runner; completing five marathons and countless other races including the Bluegrass 10,000 twenty-six times. He was a lifelong UK football fan but his greatest love was his family. While frontotemporal dementia robs people of their personality, Kenny was still kind, loving, and friendly until the end. His family would like to thank all the family and friends who offered so much support over the last several years. If you have any fond memories or stories about Kenny, the family would love to hear them. Please email them to KRay11952@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Bluegrass Care Navigator/Hospice and Best Friends Adult Day Center. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. The funeral will be at 10am on Wednesday at Pax Christi Catholic Church with limited seating for family and close friends followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.



