Kent Bailey

BAILEY Kent, born in Paris, KY, on November 9, 1950. He died in Zephyrhills, FL, at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife Cathy, Carl and Wes, his sons, Musa, Michelle, Mary, and Maegan, his daughters. In addition to 22 grandchildren, he is survived by his sister, Rev. Mel Bailey. A private graveside service was held at Oakside Cemetery, Zephyrhills, FL, on October 1, 2020. The country has lost a great environmental icon, passionate about waterways, rivers, and oceans. He worked tirelessly to preserve vanishing lands. Son of Carl Sparks and Mary Elizabeth Bailey, he attended Lafayette HS and U.K. Visit his Guest Book at www.tampabay.com/obits
.