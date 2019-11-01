Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kent Harold Glines


1947 - 2019
GLINES Kent Harold, 72, husband of Nancy Tucker Glines, died Oct. 26, 2019 in Sebastian, FL. Born March 16, 1947 in Egypt, he was the son of Joyce Glines and the late Donald Leroy Glines. Mr. Glines was a retired project manager from Denham-Blythe Design/Build Firm. Survivors other than his wife include a son, Justin Glines; daughter, Jessica Glines; stepson, Justin (Melissa) Campbell; stepdaughter, Sara (Bob) Lynn; three grandchildren, Anna Campbell, Joseph Lynn, and Colton Lynn; one sister, Christina Glines (Terry Belk); and three brothers, Bruce (Cooky) Glines, Brent Glines, and Alan Glines (Christopher Tolzman). In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Glines. A private family service will be held. Visitation will be 5-7pm Sat., Nov. 2 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2019
