Kershaw Sharon
Sharon Moore Kershaw age 67, wife of the late Michael Alan Kershaw, passed away suddenly July 19, 2020 at St Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. Sharon was born in Floyd County Kentucky to the late Linze and Emma Dye Moore, she worked most of her life as a Registered Nurse for McDowell ARH Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings: Jackie, Ruby, Phyllis, Charles and David. Sharon is survived by her children: Robert (Leslie) Little, Ryan (Stephanie) Little, Tasha (JC) Parrish, and Katie Ann Kershaw, and her siblings: Larry, Benny, Myrtle Jean, Betty Rose, and Violet, and her grandchildren: Madelyn Little, Jackson, Emma, and Ethan Little. The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Lakes Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 11 am Thursday July 23, 2020 also at the funeral home. The family will observe the social distancing guidelines and mask requirements for services.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lakes Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lakes Funeral Home
