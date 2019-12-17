Home

Keva Lynn Dotson

Keva Lynn Dotson Obituary
, 58, passed away Saturday December 14, 2019. She was born in Ashland, KY on June 1, 1961 to Paula Bugg Beam and the late Tracy Dotson. Keva was employed for over 20 years at UPS. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Tracie Massie, of Greenup. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Dotson. Funeral services will be 2:30 Wednesday December 18, 2019. Entombment will follow in The Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1pm until 2:30.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 17, 2019
