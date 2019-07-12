Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Kevin Golden Kinder


1970 - 2019
KINDER Kevin Golden, age 49, died in Lexington, KY on July 10, 2019 at 12:24 pm at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center. Kevin was born on June 7, 1970 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of Wayne Kinder and the late Patsy Kinder. Kevin was married to Lucy Venters Kinder 13 years ago in Lexington, KY. He is survived by his wife; children, Darian Kinder and Nicholas Kinder; his father, Wayne Kinder; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his son, James Abel Kinder; and mother, Patsy Kinder. A Celebration of Life will be held 7 pm Sat., July 13 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 5 pm Sat. until the service time. Donations may be made to the , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502. Kevin reminded his wife often that our most precious commodity is time and the thing we take for granted the most.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 12, 2019
