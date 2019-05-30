Kevin Hamilton, 48, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his residence in Shelbyville, Kentucky. He was a member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wilson Hamilton. He is survived by his wife, Krista Hamilton of Shelbyville; his son, Ryder Hamilton, of Shelbyville; his mother, Barbara Hamilton of Shelbyville; his sister, Heather Hamilton Price of Shelbyville; his brother, Kyle Hamilton of Shelbyville; as well as his niece and nephews: Connor, Parker and Lauren Blair. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, with Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial is as Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 30, 2019