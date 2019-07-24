|
|
Kevin James Wilkes, 40, son of Dr. James Carroll Wilkes and Gayle Watland Wilkes passed away July 21, 2019. He was a member of Centenary UMC. Kevin was a graduate of The Lexington School, Henry Clay High School, and the University of Kentucky. He received an MBA from the UK Gatton School and was an Eagle Scout. Above all, Kevin was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend to many. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Dr. Trevor (Karry) Wilkes of Cincinnati, OH and Scott (Katherine) Wilkes of Lexington; nephew and nieces, Connor, Claire, and Ivy; aunt and uncles, Gregory Watland (Maria) of Chicago, IL and John Kasper of Severna Park, MD; and dear cousins, J.J. Kasper of NYC, Elizabeth Colizza of St. Louis, MO, Adrienne Heller of NYC and Alexandra Delgado-Watland of Indianapolis, IN. Visitation Friday 5-8pm, Milward-Broadway. Funeral Saturday 10am, Centenary UMC. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to Centenary UMC. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 24, 2019