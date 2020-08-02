1/
Kevin Maurice Yroung
YOUNG Kevin Maurice July 20, 2020 Kevin Maurice Young of Kennesaw GA, age 77, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, after a long illness. He was born April 5, 1943 in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Charles W. Young Sr. and Imelda McAuliffe Young. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Peter A. Young of San Diego, CA. He is survived by his significant other, Mary Ann Burmeister, Kennesaw, GA, two sons, Patrick M. Young (Jenny) of Marietta, GA, and Timothy K. Young (Michele) of Washington, DC, and four grandchildren, Reagan and Liam Young of Washington, DC, and Caleb and Clair Adams of Marietta, GA, as well as a brother, Charles W. Young Jr. (Sandra) of Lexington, KY, and a sister, Margaret Y. Dethloff (William) of Lexington, KY, a sister-in-law, Carol Young of San Diego, CA, and brother-in-law, Thomas Wheeler of Syracuse, NY, plus many nieces and nephews. Mr. Young was a graduate of Nottingham High School, Syracuse, NY; Delhi College, Delhi, N; and the Culinary Institute of America, New Haven, CT. There will be no calling hours, and burial will be private.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
