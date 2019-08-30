|
|
|
52 of Orlando, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on June 19, 1967 the son of Vester “Doc” and Ada Bowman McGuire. He had been a contractor for Source Corp. and was a member of Brush Creek Holiness Church. He loved his family and friends and going to church, and enjoyed travelling, cars, music, motorcycles, four-wheelers, and fishing. He is survived by his only daughter, whom he dearly loved, Nikki McGuire of Orlando; his mother, Ada Bowman McGuire of Orlando; his companion, Gail King of Orlando; a sister, Regina “Gina” McGuire Stewart and husband Ray of Orlando; four nephews, Jason Stewart, Josh Stewart, Josh Ballard, and Junior Ballard; three step-children, Chris King, Jessica King, and Marinda King; and four step grandchildren, Kaitlin Gary, Kaleb Gary, Rylan Gary, and Olivia King. He was preceded in death by his father, Vester “Doc” McGuire; and a nephew, Trent Stewart. Funeral services for Mr. McGuire will be conducted Sunday, September 1 at 1:00 PM at Brush Creek Holiness Church by Bro. Lonnie McGuire. Burial will follow in Briarfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 6:00 PM Saturday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. McGuire’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 30, 2019