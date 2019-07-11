|
Kevin Grant Tipton, 54, husband of Pamela J. Shepard Tipton, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his residence in Lexington. He was born on September 12, 1964 in Lexington, Kentucky, son of the late Carl and Sandy Arnold Tipton. Kevin was and electrician, and served in the National Guards for twenty eight years. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Pamela J. Shepard -Tipton, four children, Kim Zywocki, Lexington, Jamie Sanders, Indiana, Roy T. Sanders, Lawrenceburg, Edwin Zywocki, Lexington, two brothers, Reggi Tipton, Liberty, Robbie Tipton, Lexington, fourteen grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be 11:00 am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Bless The Lord Church, 1404 Bryan Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40505.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 11, 2019