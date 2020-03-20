|
55 of Richmond, passed from this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Starkville, MS on October 21, 1966 the son of Milton Stanford and Billie Jo Barrows King. He had been a painter. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Burkhart King; a son, Austin Taylor King; his mother and step-father, Billie Jo and Richard Dandeneau; four grandchildren, Baylee Helton, Brayden Whitt, Elliana Monroe King, and Cayzlen Dahlia Whitt; three step-children, Michael Whitt, Christopher Whitt, and Bryan Whitt; a sister, Kelly Muschong and husband Fred; a nephew, Joseph Muschong; and a niece, Jenna Muschong. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton King. In accordance with current state mandates, the funeral services for Mr. King will be private for immediate family. Burial will be in the Saylor Family Cemetery at Cartersville. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. King’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2020