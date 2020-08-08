Kim Boshers

64 of Livingston, passed from this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was born in Woodbury, IA on March 7, 1956 the son of Job and Odella Singleton Boshers. He had been a construction worker, was a US Navy veteran, and was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Trudy Taylor Boshers; his daughter, Kimberly Boshers Slusher of Livingston; and three grandchildren, Michael Wayne Bullock, Tristan Slusher, and Tanith Slusher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrel Boshers. There will be no public services for Mr. Boshers. He will be interred on his family farm on Red Hill. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Boshers’ online obituary.