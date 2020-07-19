Kimberly Taylor

Kimberly Elaine Taylor of Nicholasville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky and a resident of Nicholasville for over 40 years. She was formerly employed at the University of Kentucky. She is survived by two children, Ashley Taylor Walters, and A. Tristan Taylor. Five grandchildren, Keely, Stone and Jaxey Walters and Norah & Emory Taylor. Father Ronald Sullivan, Brother Ronnie Sullivan and Sister Melanie King, caregiver and special friend Anna Liles and many special nephews, family members and friends and coworkers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Sullivan. She will be remembered as Mom, Nana, Sister, Aunt Kim and friend with the teased hair, beautiful smile, infectious laugh, who loved listening to her music on long car rides! A celebration of life will be held at Betts and West Funeral Home. She will be interred with her mother Shirley Sullivan at Maple Grove Cemetery in Nicholasville. A service of remembrance will be held at Betts & West Funeral Home on Saturday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00PM, visitation will be 12-2:00 PM prior to the service. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com