Kirby Rineger

74, husband of Phyllis Parks Rinegar for over 50 years, passed away July 1, 2020. Kirby was born September 26, 1945 to the late Charles Edward and Aleen Rininger in Blackie, KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Bobby Rininger. Kirby was an Army veteran serving in the 7th Infantry Division, a retired employee of Square D with over 30 years of service, and a steward for the IBEW union. In addition to his wife, Kirby is survived by siblings Dorothy Campbell, Betty Roy and Charles Rininger and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday July 7 at Kerr Bros.-Main Street. Visitation will be 9-10am Tuesday.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
