Krista Marie Winkle, 38, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2019, at her home. Born on Oct. 6, 1980 in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Larry and Marie Williams Winkle. A Pendleton High School graduate, Krista worked as a customer service representative with Citibank in Florence and as a sales clerk BB's in Falmouth. Krista loved her children, and all types of animals. She opened her heart and home to all kinds of stray animals. In addition to her parents, Larry and Marie Winkle, she is survived by her three children: Dakota Glen (Taylor) Winkle, Caden Lee Allen Winkle, and Addison Rayne Winkle, all of Falmouth; her brother, Brandon (Jessica) Winkle of Falmouth; her niece, Amelia Winkle; her best friends: Ashlee Bolen and Troy Insko; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. The visitation will be from 1-3:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Woodhead Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 21, 2019