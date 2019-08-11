|
|
|
Kristi LeAnne Strother, 50, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her home in Lexington. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and was a juvenile probation officer for Fayette County. She was an avid Wildcat fan. She is survived by her parents David and Pat Strother. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Tessa Strother and nephews, Chase and Chad Strother, who she loved with all her heart. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 14th from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m at Courtyard By Marriott Keeneland, 3100 Wall Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513. Please come and share your memories of Kristi. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019