STEWART Kristie Pease, 55, wife of Lloyd Dale Stewart, died February 21, 2019 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born Oct 28, 1963 in Evansville, IN, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Earl and Connie Sublett Pease. Mrs. Stewart was a homemaker and a member of Southland Christian Church. She adored her family and grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes included painting and spending time at the beach. Survivors other than her husband include her two daughters, Lauren (Greg) Wright, Parksville, KY and Hannah Elizabeth Stewart, Lexington, KY; two grandsons, Landon and Grant Wright; and two sisters, Karen Meadows and Kathi Tresaloni; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kendall Wayne Pease. The family wishes to express special thanks to Dana Wyatt and Angie Neal with Attender Care. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Tues., Feb. 26 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Brewster McLeod. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Mon., Feb. 25 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to J.D.R.F., 25 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.