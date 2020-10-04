Kurtis Lee McCoy, 30, Nicholasville, KY, son of Beverly McCoy Branum (David) and Ricky Penick left his earthly home October 1st, 2020. Born December 14th, 1989. Kurtis was raised in Nicholasville, KY but had resided in Northern Kentucky for the last two years. He was employed by Riegler Blacktop Company as an asphalt machine technician. Kurtis is survived by his parents and step father, along side of his sister Heather McCoy White, step-sister Synde Branum, step-brother Zak Branum, two nieces, Kaitlyn Bowling and McKenzie White, his significant other Kayla Drew, his four beautiful children, Tristan Lee McCoy, Tyler Drew, Farran Jeffers and Maddox “Max” McCoy, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, 1 PM, October 7, 2020 at the Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Visitation will be held between 6 and 9 PM Tuesday. Burial will follow in the Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Alex Hughes, Jeffery (Lee) Allison, Cody Newby, Jesse McCoy, Jeremy McCoy, Erik Blackburn, Nate Hamlyn, Troy Burke, Jeremy King and Andrew Webb.