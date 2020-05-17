Kyle Clevert Corman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle Clevert Corman, 29, husband of Brittany Nicole Cosby Corman, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was born on February 4, 1991 in Lexington, Kentucky to Dorthea Gayhart Lemay and John McGuire. Kyle attended Wesley Chapel Christian Church and worked for Geddes Fencing Company. Survivors include stepsons, Levi Watts and Braydon Watts, brothers, Ryan Goebel (Trista) Stephens, Brantley Owen Lemay, sisters, Hannah Marie Stephens and Ashley Brooke Thompson, step-father, Jessie Owen Lemay, aunt, Wanda Cassell, nephew, Riley Curtis Stephens, nieces, Katherine Ruth Ford and Braylee Madison Thompson. Private services will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home and visitation from 4-8:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved