Kyle Clevert Corman, 29, husband of Brittany Nicole Cosby Corman, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was born on February 4, 1991 in Lexington, Kentucky to Dorthea Gayhart Lemay and John McGuire. Kyle attended Wesley Chapel Christian Church and worked for Geddes Fencing Company. Survivors include stepsons, Levi Watts and Braydon Watts, brothers, Ryan Goebel (Trista) Stephens, Brantley Owen Lemay, sisters, Hannah Marie Stephens and Ashley Brooke Thompson, step-father, Jessie Owen Lemay, aunt, Wanda Cassell, nephew, Riley Curtis Stephens, nieces, Katherine Ruth Ford and Braylee Madison Thompson. Private services will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home and visitation from 4-8:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.