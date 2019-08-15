Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Kyle Landwehr Obituary
Kyle Jacob Landwehr, 21, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Born in Ft. Wayne, IN, he was a son of Brian and Jessica Landwehr. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and attended the University of Kentucky. Survivors other than his parents are a brother, Kevin Landwehr; maternal grandmother, Sara Mendez; paternal grandparents, Dewayne and Gail Landwehr; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial service will be 12:00 pm Saturday August 17, 2019 at Pax Christi Catholic Church. Visitation will be 10:00 am Saturday at the church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
