Miss Kylie Faith York, infant daughter of Taylor Richard York and Jessica Dawn Romans went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother Isaiah Lee York; grandparents Melinda Romans, Ace McCoy, Richard York, and Denise Copley; great grandmother Barbara Jane Romans; aunt Amber Romans; uncles Codie York and Trever York; and many great aunts and uncles. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Webb Cemetery with Brother Rick May officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Miss York.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019
