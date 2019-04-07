|
|
|
Kyran Leonides Avila was born on April 5, 2017 in Frankfort, Ky to Allyson Ross and Sergio Avila Sr. Our little warrior baby, Kyran passed away quietly in his sleep early Sunday morning, March 31, 2019. Kyran will be greatly missed by his big brother, Sergio (Stink) Avila, Jr. He leaves to mourn his doting and protective maternal grandmother, Linda Ross. In addition, Kyran is survived by his maternal great grandmother, Alice (Nana) Ross; his paternal grandmother, Suzie Harris. Kyran's paternal grandmother, Jose Avila preceded him in death. Kyran memory will be cherished by his aunt Jasmine Ross, uncle Trey Ross and his loving godmother Porsha White. Kyran leaves to mourn a host of aunts,uncles, cousins and loved ones. ? Special thanks to UK, Norton and Cincinnati Children Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
