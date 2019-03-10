|
|
L. Sue Washington Wellinghurst, 93, widow of Charles Daniel Wellinghurst, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Huntington, WV, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Adkins McVey. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was very involved with Meals on Wheels. Survivors include; two children, Mary Washington, Lexington, KY and Billy (Nancy) Washington, NC; daughter-in-law, Debbie Washington, Lexington, KY; brother, Eugene S. (Lexie) McVey, VA; sister, Alice Alberta (Gordon) Grotrian, Richmond, KY; three stepchildren; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her late husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Kent Washington. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at the church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements. Contributions are suggested to Meal on Wheels of Lexington, Inc., Trinity Baptist Church, 1675 Strader Drive, Lexington, KY 40505.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019