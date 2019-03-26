LONDON -Dr. David Homero De La Pe¤a, age 88, of Lily, KY passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Faith De La Pe¤a; two daughters, Karin De La Pe¤a of London, KY and M¢nica Alvarez & husband Alex of Acworth, GA; three siblings, Victor Hugo De La Pe¤a & wife Maria Elena of Mexico, Nancy De La Pe¤a & husband Benjamin of Houston, TX, Gloria De La Pe¤a & husband Carlos of Mexico; eight grandchildren, Brooks Cawood & wife Brittany, Andr‚ Cawood & wife Kayla, David Alvarez, Michael Alvarez, Evan De La Pe¤a, Amalie Alvarez, Isabela De La Pe¤a, Kieven De La Pe¤a Hutson; five great-grandchildren, Payton Cawood, Kinzlee Ledford, Brinlee Cawood, Rosslyn Cawood, Henry Cawood, plus a host of family and friends to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Josefina Pradis De La Pe¤a; his son, David De La Pe¤a; three siblings, Elva De La Pe¤a, Josefina De La Pe¤a, Finita De La Pe¤a. David was a retired physician having practiced pathology, emergency medicine and family medicine for over 50 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in London. He was also a member of the World Health Organization and the Pan-American Health Organization. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Brian House officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. until the service hour. Burial will follow at a later date in the Pante¢n Jard¡n Cemetery in Mexico City, Mexico. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Camp Sunshine/Programs for Children with Cancer at www.donatenow.networkforgood.org. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary