Lamarr Lee "Sonny" Miller, 73, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home on Tates Creek Road. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 24, 1945 to the late Sherman Eli Miller and Della Lowry Miller. Lamarr was a farmer, worked as automobile body repairman who loved Corvettes and he attended First Assembly of God in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Survivors include his sons, Joshua Lee (Diana) Miller, Sean Anthony (Susan Conley) Miller and Jason Todd (Kristi) Robertson and his life companion, Jean T. Miller and four grandchildren, Dakota, Anthony, Bennett and Annie Desirea. He was preceded in death by a son, Lamarr Lee Miller II and his siblings, Lloyd Wilson Miller, Bobby Dean Miller and Eva Maxine Carter. Services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with Pastor Troy Morrison officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Online guestbook at
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
