Stith Funeral Home
318 W. Broadway
Danville, KY 40422
(859) 236-2113
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Presbyterian Church
Lana Sue Cleveland

Lana Sue Cleveland Obituary
Lana Sue Lail Cleveland, 72, a former pre-school teacher and devoted grandmother, died on November 1, 2019. She was born June 4, 1947 in Cynthiana to the late Paul Smith and Margaret Ellen Ewalt Lail. Sue graduated from Harrison County High School in 1965, where she met David Cleveland, her husband of 51 years, when they co-edited the high school yearbook. Sue earned a Bachelors of Arts degree at Auburn University and a Masters in Elementary Education at Eastern Kentucky University, and was one of the first teachers to integrate the George Washington Carver Elementary School in Alabama. She worked for Boyle County Schools, teaching first on a mobile bus classroom and then at Woodlawn Elementary. An exceptional pre-school teacher, she passionately and patiently guided hundreds of children toward a successful start in school. Sue directed her strength and talents to her family, students, church and community. Some of the organizations she volunteered her time with were Meals on Wheels, Heritage Hospice, PTOs, 4-H and was a former Board member of The Salvation Army. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, David Edward Cleveland; her son, Daniel Clark Cleveland; two daughters, Jenny Ann Cleveland and Amy Lynn Cleveland; two granddaughters, Zoe Isabel Cleveland and Lucy Ann Cleveland; and three brothers, Jerry (Debra) Lail, Gary (Christy) Lail, and Daryl Joe (Vickie) Lail all of Cynthiana. The funeral service will be 11 am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Presbyterian Church. Rev. Caroline Kelly will officiate. Visitation will be after 3 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, Danville. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to The Living Waters Program at The Presbyterian Church, 500 W. Main St., Danville or Wilderness Trace Child Development Center, 409 Stewarts Ln N, Danville, Kentucky. The online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 6, 2019
