Landon Daye Harney

Obituary Flowers Landon Daye Harney, 58, of Cynthiana, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born on June 6, 1961 in Fayette County, KY, he was a son of the late James Henry and Geneva Margaret Vice Harney. On April 11, 1981, he married Lonna Morris Harney, and his dear wife survives his passing. For 18 years, Landon worked as a cat driver for Nally & Gibson in Georgetown, KY. He loved his family, friends, and he faithfully followed the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to his wife of 38 years, Lonna Harney, he is survived by two daughters: Amber Daye Harney Harwood and Lesley Ann Harney, both of Cynthiana, KY; six grandchildren: Stefanie Harney, Andrew Harney, Celena Richardson, Derek Benton, Axel Kiskaden, and Xavier Kiskaden; one great grandson: Landon Nicholas Iles; his sister, Dawn Arnold ofCynthiana, KY; his brother, Nathan Harney of Falmouth, KY; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Starla Faye Harney. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Bro. Wayne Tolson officiating. The visitation will be from 10:30-12:00 noon on Friday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Evergreen Memory Gardens in Lexington, KY. Memorials are suggested to Woodhead Funeral Home: 106 Main Street, Berry, KY 41003. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019