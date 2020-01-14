|
Larna Brown Schlueter, 88, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler. Born on May 24, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Walter Newton and Verdo Littleton Brown. On March 20, 1952, she married Randall Alan Schlueter, and her dear husband of 64 years preceded her in death on December 20, 2016. After graduating from Butler High School, she worked as a sales clerk for Beach’s Sewing Center in Newport, KY and as a donations receiving clerk for the . Larna was a member of the Lenoxburg Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jackson Alexander Schlueter; one sister, Aline Brown; and two brothers: Arthur and Arnold Brown. She is survived by 3 children: Roger Alan (Amy Barnes) Schlueter of Falmouth, KY, Steven Dale (Jenny) Schlueter of Falmouth, KY, and Lori Denise (Joe) Sharrow of Leeds, AL; 11 grandchildren: Kraig Schlueter, Kristan Schlueter, Chris Barnes, Peyton Barnes, Stephanie Schlueter, Drew Schlueter, Sarah Schlueter, Amy Sharrow, Joshua Sharrow, Hannah Sharrow, and Maia Sharrow; 9 great grandchildren: Kora, Tori, Kellen, Harper, Stella, Lukas, James, Alex, and Kamryn; and one sister, Ada Faye Williams of Maysville, KY. . Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Darryl Wilder officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Drew Schlueter, Joshua Sharrow, Kristan Schlueter, Chris Barnes, D.J. Adams, Marshall Adams, and Aaron Adams. Interment will take place in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Pendleton County. The visitation will be held from 11-1 pm preceding the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lenoxburg Baptist Church: 7952 Highway 10N, Falmouth, KY 41040. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020