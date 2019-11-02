|
Larry Lee Amburgey, age 80, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 1, 2019 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was born in Mayfield, Kentucky on April 14, 1939 to the late Maynard and Frances Amburgey. He was retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Public Service Commission. He was a blessing to all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shelby Jean, his children, Samuel Lee (Kathy) Amburgey, Valerie Amburgey Evans, Angelia Kaye Amburgey, siblings, Donald (Janet) Amburgey, Sheila (Orville) Wicker and Sharon (Tommy) Vivian, grandchildren, Christopher Lee (Kristina) Amburgey, Steven Seth (Alecia) Walling, John-Tyler (Chelsea) Walling, Masen Anthony Evans, Kalen Avery Evans, great-grandchildren, Evelyn Kay Walling, Harper Rayne Evans, Kamryn Rileigh Amburgey, Olivia Lane Walling and Emerson Lee Amburgey. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his son-in-laws, Mark Anthony Evans and Steven Gene Walling. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM, Sunday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Services will be 3:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. His son and grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary bearers will be Stanley Adams, Hugh Lloyd Martin, Gary Martin and Mike Wilson. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 2, 2019