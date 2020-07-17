Larry Crabtree

Larry "Dick" Crabtree, 76, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Dick was born September 23, 1943 in Louisa, KY to the late James and Sella Crabtree. Dick was a member of Bartram Chapel Church and Vinson Masonic Lodge #66 A.F. & A.M., He retired from B.A.S.F. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Crabtree; sister June Dean; and brothers Lake Crabtree, Bill Ray Crabtree, and J.D. Crabtree. Survivors include his son and daughter in law Charles Richard and Leigh Anna Crabtree; grandchildren Cindy (Phillip) Smiley, Cody Crabtree, Charlie Crabtree, and Allison (Tim) Robertson; great grandchildren Autumn, Adaiah, Eli, Annaleigh, Hadley, Tristan, and Max; sister Nell Dolbear; and special companion Maxine Richmond. Funeral services for Dick will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Ferguson Cemetery in Fort Gay, WV. Friends may visit the family on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Crabtree and his family.



