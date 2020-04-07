|
Larry Earl Johnson, Sr. (forever known as "Ike"), 87 years old, was born December 18, 1932. Husband of Fannie Johnson. He entered eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the son of John Johnson, Sr. and Mary Elizebeth (Collins) Johnson. He was a faithful member until death, of the First Baptist Church, Georgetown. He was the oldest active male member. He was a former employee of The Federal Correctional Institute in Lexington where he worked for 21 years and retired at age 50. After retiring, he continued to build several homes and did remodeling in Georgetown & Scott County. He was preceded in death by a son, Barry Johnson, siblings: John Johnson, Mary Woods, and Rosa Brooks. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 64 years, Fannie, children: Larry E. Johnson, Jr., Jerry Johnson, and Edwina Wilson, grandchildren: Chris Johnson, Reggie Young, and James Young. Due to current government restrictions, there will be private services for the family, with burial at Maple Grove Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be: Bill Roy, Gene Barber, Don McIntyre, Kenneth Wilson, Jimmie Barber, Alan Christopher, Tony Barber, William Snowden, and Keith Martin. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020