Larry Joe Evans, 74, of Webbville, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center in Ashland, KY. Mr. Evans was born April 4, 1945 in Louisa, KY to the late John and Elva (Crabtree) Evans. He was retired from the Retail Clerks Union. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Andy Evans, Lee Evans, William Evans, Arnold Evans, and John Evans; and his sister Irene Blankenship. Survivors include his children Larry Joe Evans, II and Dixie Roxanne Evans; brother Roger Evans; sisters Mary Naegel and Hazel Hogston; many grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Evans Cemetery in Webbville. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Evans and his family.