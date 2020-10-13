1/2
Larry Gene Osborne
1948 - 2020
VERSAILLES Larry Gene Osborne, born in Pike County, KY on July 23, 1948 passed away in Versailles, KY on Oct. 11, 2020. Larry protected his country for over twenty years serving in the United States Air Force. He served in Japan, Korea, Vietnam and Germany. After retiring, he was employed at the Federal Medical Center on Leestown Rd. His hobbies included sport shooting, studying history and woodworking. He is survived by his wife, Judy Osborne; son, Doug (Michelle) Osborne; daughter-in-law, Leah Osborne; and his grandchildren, Isabella and Tyler Osborne. He is also survived by his siblings, Garnetta (Bernie) Baxter; Greg (Sherry) Osborne, and Kathy Kavanaugh; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen W. Osborne; and his sister Carol Moore. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thurs., Oct. 15, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11 am Thurs.at the funeral home.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
