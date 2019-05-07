Larry Wayne Gray, age 68, husband to Linda Lemonds Gray, passed away at this home, in Cynthiana on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on November 1, 1950 to the late George E. Gray II and Lucille Cook Gray. He was a member of Leesburg Christian Church and was a retired team leader at Square D. Larry loved fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandbabies. In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his children, Larry Wayne (Jennifer) Gray II, of Georgetown, Kentucky, Crystal (Glenn) Moore and Nathan G. Gray and Jessica (Petey) Reynolds, all of Cynthiana, Kentucky, grandchildren, Cory Moore, Joshua Moore, Emma Moore, Landry Gray, Boston Reynolds, Easton Reynolds and Kolton Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers: Jerry Gray, Celia Wiggin, Marion Mattox, Juanita Wallace, Sadie Peters and George E. Gray III. Visitation for Larry will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral home. Funeral services will be 11am, Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Jeffrey Jackson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with Boston Reynolds, Tinker Jones, Tommy Boykin, Joshua Moore, Cory Moore, Landry Gray, Harry Cook and Mark Wallace serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers will be Tony Gray, Larry Ring, Leo Wallace, Allen Wallace, Scotty Gray and Nick Gray. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 7, 2019