Larry Hamilton Obituary
HAMILTON Larry, 60, of Lexington, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home, following a brief illness. Born on October 20, 1959 in West Liberty, KY, he is survived by his parents Ken and Audrey Hamilton. Larry established many businesses throughout his years in the Lexington and surrounding area. He was an avid lover of animals, and in his spare time, enjoyed golfing and studying American History. Larry is survived by his three children, Mark Hamilton, Kara Hamilton, and Laryn Hamilton, all of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Marcus Willenbrink, and Anthony Willenbrink, of Edgewood, KY, and Hailey Peck, of Lexington, KY; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was also survived by a special cousin, Stanya Lea Franklin Terrell. The family would like to thank Dr. Ryan Brown for his care throughout Larry's illness. Care Cremation and Funeral Home of Lexington oversaw final arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 2, 2020
