Larry Lamar Booth, 81, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, KY. Born on December 30, 1938 in Henry County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Samuel Lamar and Dorothy Kelly Booth. On February 1, 1971, he married Judith Darlene “Judy” Singer Booth and his dear wife of 43 years preceded him in death on October 22, 2014. A 1956 graduate of Pleasureville High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Hardin-Browning Post #109. Larry joined the Kentucky State Police in July 1960, and he worked as an officer until his retirement in October 1988. From 1991 to 1997, he owned Time Out,a local bar. Larry loved his family and friends, and he enjoyed sharing stories about his adventures while serving as a police officer. He is survived by his daughter, Cheri (Teddy) Wright of Falmouth; his son, Rodney (Micki) Hamilton of Florence; 5 grandchildren: Kelley Jeane (Larry) Carlisle, Travis Cason (Samantha) Wright, Bradley Lamar (Rachael) Wright, Zach Booth Hamilton, and Lexi Hamilton; 5 great grandchildren: Raegan Carlisle, Cason Lamar Carlisle, Austin Wright, Lucy Wright, and Crosley Lamar Wright; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Donnie Spencer officiating. The visitations will be from 4-8 pm on Friday, Feb. 28, 2019 and from 9:30-11 am on Saturday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth, with military honors by the Hardin-Browning Post #109. Memorials are suggested to River Valley Nursing Home (for patient activities): 305 Taylor, Butler, KY 41006 and Trooper Island, Inc: Kentucky State Police, P.O. Box 743, Albany, KY 42602. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020