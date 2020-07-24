Larry Neal Hillard, 72, husband to Janice Parker Hillard, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Georgetown Kentucky. He was born on February 26, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Ervin D. and Grace Pearl Leisure Hillard. Larry was a truck driver for Bestway. He liked to work on computers and cell phones. He enjoyed going to yard sales and auctions, and was a collector. Along with his wife, he is survived by son, Michael Neal Hillard of Scott County, Kentucky; daughters, Tammy Gayle Hillard, Melissa Anne Centers, and Janice Marie Hillard, all of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Leesha Gayle Southworth, Kendra Lynn Southworth, Nathan Christopher Catron, Savanna Marie Sayne, Donny Thomas Downey, January Renee Strong, Isaac Neal Hillard, Aaron Hillard, and Lucas Hillard; great grandchildren, Isabella Fugate, Emily Marie Fugate, Gavin Ley Ferry, and Ankin Gage Baker; and sister, Sheila Bailey of Sadieville, Kentucky. Larry was preceded in death by brothers, Ervin Hillard, Jr., Danny F. Hillard, and Kenneth G. Hillard. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com