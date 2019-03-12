76, of Victoria Lane, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 29, 1942 the son of the late John Nelson and Katherine Kerns Kindred Taul. He was a graduate of Mt. Sterling High School and the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. He had served as a licensed funeral director and embalmer for over 50 years, previously serving the Hopkinsville and Campbellsville communities, and having served as the owner of the Taul Funeral Homes of Mt. Sterling and Frenchburg for the last 38 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ- Mt. Sterling where he served as a deacon. He was a past president of Mt. Sterling Rotary Club, a Kentucky Colonel, a lifetime member of B.A.S.S. and a Trustee of The Cane Ridge Shrine in Bourbon County. He enjoyed fishing, road trips, reading, drawing and watching the Cats and Reds play ball. He is survived by his wife of 55 1/2 years, Sherill "Sherry" Ann Knight Taul of Mt. Sterling; a daughter, Anne Russell Taul of Lexington; two sons, L. Nelson (Maggie) Taul, Jr. of Cincinnati, OH and Neal Walker Taul of Mt. Sterling; a sister, Rev. Dr. Rose C. Taul of Lexington, KY; and seven grandchildren, John Nelson Taul, Timothy Schaeper Taul, William Banker Taul and Jane Katherine Taul all of Cincinnati, OH and Cole Martin Taul, Dawson Walker Taul and Emma Katherine Taul all of Mt. Sterling. Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Taul Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Scott Holley, Rose Taul and Michelle Ballard officiating with burial following in the Machpelah Cemetery. Friends may visit Monday evening from 4-8 pm at the Taul Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, John Taul, Tim Taul, Will Taul, Cole Taul, Dawson Taul, Emma Taul and Jane Taul. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Lansdale, James N. Scott, Larry Stull, John Mahler, Robert Reynolds, James Trader, Ralph Kern, Keith Ruthenburg, Bob Butler, David Points, Jim Stephens, Fredia Stiltner, Pat McGlothin, Bill Smathers, Marion Liggett, Rick Stiltner, Don Smith, Mike Brown, Debbie Baber and Jerry and Joretta Parker. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to The Cane Ridge Shrine, Inc. c/o James Trader, P. O. Box 26, Paris, KY 40362-0026. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary