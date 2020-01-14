|
Larry R. Ellis, 77, loving husband of Lorraine Day Ellis passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Jessamine. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on October 15, 1942 to the late Ossie C. Ellis and Marjorie Hosley Ellis. Larry was a believer in the Baptist faith and an Army veteran. Survivors include a daughter, Lorri Dawn Ellis, two grandchildren, Brittany L. Ellis and Jayden Goodwin and a great grandson, Christian A. Bruist, a sister, Osslyn C. McQuesten a nephew, Patrick Day and two nieces, Rebecca (Bryan) M. Leite and Nancy M. Pauley and their families. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda E. Ellis. A Memorial Service will be 6:00 PM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Chaplain DeWayne Brewer officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-6:00 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020