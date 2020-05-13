Larry Raymond Huff
Larry Raymond Huff, 67, of Blueberry Lane in Nicholasville, Kentucky died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on November 19, 1952 to the late Sidney Allen Huff and Martha Seals Huff. He was the past owner of Video Solutions in Hindman, Kentucky and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include two daughters, Karie Lynn (Kevin) Owen and Amanda Joe (Larry) Wilkerson, and two step grandchildren. Private services will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Dr. Howard Beauman officiating. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 13, 2020.
