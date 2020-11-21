1/
Larry Swingle
1940 - 2020
Larry Swingle
August 24, 1940 - November 5, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Larry Swingle, professor emeritus of English at the University of Kentucky, died on November 5, 2020, at his home in Olympia, Washington, in the care of his wife Nikki, daughter Rebecca Swingle , son-in-law Brian Combs, granddaughter Kiah Combs, and Assured Hospice of Washington. A native of Columbus, Ohio, he earned his Master's and Doctorate degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He taught at the University of Washington, in Seattle, before joining UK's English Department in 1973. The family will take his ashes to his beloved Six Mile Lake in Michigan. Memorial contributions to Bluegrass Community Foundation, or any service supporting early childhood reading and learning, would honor Larry's love for literature.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

November 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Edward Kifer
November 16, 2020
I will always cherish my friendship with Larry. Whenever I was out dog walking Beau, I looked forward to a chance meeting with Larry and Bailey. What might have been just a quick greeting always turned into a fascinating discussion--with topics taken from a wide menu of historical and current issues. His intelligence, insight, experience, eloquence, and values made every meeting special. Needless to say, I’m heartbroken and I already miss him.
Kip Eder
Neighbor
